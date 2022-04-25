Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Portion Of Route 283 In Central PA: PennDOT
News

21-Year-Old Dies In Central PA Crash: State Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Pennsylvania state police vehicle
Pennsylvania state police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania state police

A 21-year-old man has died following a crash along Route 283 on Saturday, Apr. 23, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

The crash happened when a 2020 Toyota Camry left the roadway, crossed a grassy median, and struck a pole along RT 283 eastbound near mile marker 4.2 in Londonderry Township just after 6 a.m., police detailed in the release.

Arjun Subba-Gurangai of Harrisburg died at the scene of the crash, police say.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the deadly crash, the police state in the release.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.