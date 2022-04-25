21-Year-Old Dies In Central PA Crash: State Police

A 21-year-old man has died following a crash along Route 283 on Saturday, Apr. 23, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

The crash happened when a 2020 Toyota Camry left the roadway, crossed a grassy median, and struck a pole along RT 283 eastbound near mile marker 4.2 in Londonderry Township just after 6 a.m., police detailed in the release.

Arjun Subba-Gurangai of Harrisburg died at the scene of the crash, police say.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the deadly crash, the police state in the release.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

