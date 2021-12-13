2 Winning PA Lottery New Years Millionaire Raffle Tickets Sold In Central Pennsylvania

Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets for the New Year's Millionaire Raffle have been sold in central Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning tickets were drawn the fourth of eight weekly drawings for $50,000 as part of the Annual New Year's raffle which goes through Jan. 8, 2022.

The winning ticket numbers were 00141038 and 00155356 and they were randomly drawn from more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between November 30 and December 6, according to a release by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik located at 233 Montour Boulevard in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, and at Sheetz located at 3695 Paxton Street in Harrisburg, Dauphin County, according to the release.

Check to see if you were a winner by scanning your ticket at a lottery retailer or by using the official app.

Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person

These winning numbers were announced just a week after the Pennsylvania Lottery released a statement about an unclaimed lottery ticket from last year's raffle.

The lottery reminds players to check every ticket every time.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.