2 Men, 2 Children Die Trapped In House Fire In Dauphin County

Two men and two children died while trapped inside a home during a fire, according to the Dauphin County Coroner.

Crews were called to a home in Steelton when a passer-by noticed the fire on Friday around 6:15 a.m., according to the Dauphin County District Attorney.

Crews arrived at the scene and found the second floor of the home in the 400 block of South Front Street in Steelton on fire.

Possible entrapment was called into Emergency Dispatch Services, and rescue attempts were made, but ultimately four people perished.

The first floor of the building has a convenience store and the home was located on the second floor.

South Front Street from Highspire was shut down and people were asked to avoid the area while fire crews respond to the scene.

What started the fire is unknown.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

