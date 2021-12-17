Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: NFL Joins NHL, NCAA In Moving Games Due To COVID
News

2 Dauphin County Prison Officers Fired For Falling Asleep While Guarding Inmate At Hospital

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
UPMC Harrisburg
UPMC Harrisburg Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two Dauphin County prison corrections officers were fired Thursday after they were caught sleeping on the job, authorities said.

On Dec. 3, two guards were seen apparently sleeping in chairs next to an inmate at UPMC Harrisburg hospital, according to a county news release.

Prison officials became aware the next day after someone shared a photo of the incident, Fox43 reports.

The inmate under guard did not escape, officials said.

The guards were initially suspended before being fired on Thursday.

“We thoroughly reviewed the circumstances of the incident and determined the officers’ behavior was wholly unacceptable,” Prison Warden Gregory Briggs said.

“We continue to place accountability at the forefront of all aspects of prison operations reform.”

The warden said the incident prompted at least three other substantial changes, including additional supervision and training.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.