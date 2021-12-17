2 Dauphin County Prison Officers Fired For Falling Asleep While Guarding Inmate At Hospital

Two Dauphin County prison corrections officers were fired Thursday after they were caught sleeping on the job, authorities said.

On Dec. 3, two guards were seen apparently sleeping in chairs next to an inmate at UPMC Harrisburg hospital, according to a county news release.

Prison officials became aware the next day after someone shared a photo of the incident, Fox43 reports.

The inmate under guard did not escape, officials said.

The guards were initially suspended before being fired on Thursday.

“We thoroughly reviewed the circumstances of the incident and determined the officers’ behavior was wholly unacceptable,” Prison Warden Gregory Briggs said.

“We continue to place accountability at the forefront of all aspects of prison operations reform.”

The warden said the incident prompted at least three other substantial changes, including additional supervision and training.

