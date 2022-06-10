19-Year-Old Man 'Targeted' 15-Year-Old In Deadly Central Pennsylvania Shooting: Police

A 19-year-old has been charged with homicide following the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities announced on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Lemar Bradley Lester Jr. shot Kymire McKinney, both of Harrisburg, in the 1900 block of Boas Street around 8:30 p.m., Harrisburg City police allege.

When officers arrived, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police explained in their initial release.

This is believed to have been "an isolated, targeted incident, and not a random act," PennLive reports citing the police.

A warrant for Lester Jr. was issued on Sept. 30 and he was arrested by Officer Michael J. Rudy on Thursday, Oct. 6 for three felonies Criminal Homicide, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License, Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, according to court documents.

He's been denied bail and held in the Dauphin County prison, his court docket shows. His preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled at the time of publishing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 717-558-6900, or leave a tip online.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family, if you'd like to donate you can do so here.

