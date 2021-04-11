19-Year-Old Dauphin County Inmate’s Death Ruled Accidental

Months after an inmate’s death, the Dauphin County district attorney’s office has ruled an inmate’s death accidental.

KeJuan Cooke was found unresponsive by his cellmate on March 31, as Daily Voice reported.

Cooke's cellmate called for help and prison staff performed CPR, authorities said. The inmate was transported to UPMC Harrisburg where he was declared dead shortly afterwards, as Daily Voice reported.

An autopsy performed by Dr. Wayne K. Ross found that Cookie died of complications of bowel inflammation -- colitis and short bowel syndrome, according to Chardo. The manner of death was ruled “natural,” DA Fran Chardo said in a statement on Thursday.

“The investigation by our detectives, which included witness interviews and review of video footage, found no evidence of criminal conduct in connection with the death,” Chardo said.

Cooke was in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of bail while awaiting sentencing for drug possession and one felony charge for flight to avoid apprehension, trial, and punishment, according to his court dockets.

His death was also investigated as possible homicide or suicide as “a letter addressed to Mr. Cooke, but not yet received, had been laced with an illicit intoxicant called Indole Carboxamide,” according to the DA.

Laboratory tests conducted by NMS Labs used new testing procedures to identify Indole Carboxamide in blood, which took many months and delayed the conclusion of the investigation, the statement said.

“Ultimately, testing did not identify any controlled substance including Indole Carboxamide in Mr. Cooke’s system at the time of his death,” the DA concluded.

Cooke's family previously refuted the claim that he died of natural causes, although they have acknowledged a previous bowel condition to Pennlive. Cooke had a colostomy bag at one point and sometimes needed over-the-counter medication for bowel issues, his family told the outlet.

A GoFundMe campaign page was launched to assist with Cooke's funeral cost and it raised $2,755 before it concluded.

Cooke attended Harrisburg City Schools and worked as a truck loader for United Parcel Service, according to his obituary. He loved music, fashion, cars and movies, according to his obituary and social media.

He is survived by his parents; eight siblings Aubree Brown, Tylee Brown, JaQuan Carson, Makhi Washington, Arieuan Cooke, Justice Cooke, Jasir Cooke, Wuan’ir Cooke; his daughter, Niree Cooke; a large extended family and friends, according to his obituary.

