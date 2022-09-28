15-Year-Old Boy Killed In 'Targeted' Central Pennsylvania Shooting: Police

A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 27, authorities say.

Harrisburg police officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1900 block of Boas Street around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department the following morning.

When officers arrived, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police explain in the release.

This is believed to have been "an isolated, targeted incident, and not a random act," PennLive reports citing the police.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 717-558-6900, or leave a tip online.

