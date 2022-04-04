Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Two Men Killed In Central PA Shooting ID'd By Police
News

12-Year-Old Girl Shot In Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of North 5th and Woodbine streets in Harrisburg.
The intersection of North 5th and Woodbine streets in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 12-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, according to a release by the police.

Harrisburg police patrol units were called to a shooting at the intersection of North 5th and Woodbine streets on Apr. 2 around 7:30 p.m., according to the release.

Upon arrival, the police found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in her leg.

She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the police say.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.