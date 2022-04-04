12-Year-Old Girl Shot In Central PA: Police

A 12-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, according to a release by the police.

Harrisburg police patrol units were called to a shooting at the intersection of North 5th and Woodbine streets on Apr. 2 around 7:30 p.m., according to the release.

Upon arrival, the police found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in her leg.

She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the police say.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

