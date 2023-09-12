National Video Game DAY: Pennsylvania's Most Popular Games Revealed In Study

Experts at Play Minesweeper determined which games were Pennsylvania residents' favorites by analyzing the number of average monthly Google searches in each state for different video games using terms like ‘X cheats’ ‘buy X’ ‘X walkthrough’ combined with search volume to discover the total monthly average of searches.

The games the experts found were the most popular in Pennsylvania were as follows:

Minecraft with 64,502 searches. This was released in 2009. Adventuring players can build castles and cities and even create custom weapons. The game can be played on Xbox Series X, PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

God of War with 42,143 searches. Released in 2005, this Spartan Warrior tale has the player face off against enemies and solve puzzles along the way. It can be played on PlayStation or Xbox Series X.

Elden Ring with 34,828 searches. It was released in 2022 and has multiple plot lines with war, rebellion, and a conquest adventure all within a kingdom of castles, dungeons, and monsters. It can be played on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

God of War: Ragnarok with 30,411 searches. This was released worldwide in 2022. In this role-prayer game, you prevent a war by battling through nine realms. It can be played on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4.

Resident Evil 4 with 28,346 searches. It was released in 2005, and was re-released in March 2023. This is a survival game where players fight Las Plagas parasite victims while attempting to rescue the president's daughter from a cult. It can be played on most gaming platforms and/or systems.

"It's fascinating to see the variety of games that make the top 5, from games as old as God of War from 2005 to new releases like Elden Ring, which is less than two years old – it goes to show that features like high-quality graphics aren't always essential," a spokesperson from Play Minesweeper commented. "It will be interesting to see how the most popular video games will change in the future with new releases and whether these will replace the older games in the ranking."

Play Minesweeper is an online resource where you can play the classic game Minesweeper. Click here to learn more and play a video game today to celebrate National Video Game.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.