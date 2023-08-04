Murder At Harrisburg Hilton Hotel: Police Say

Travis Collins, 32, of Kempton (Berks County) confessed to fighting with the woman who was found dead at the Harrisburg Hilton at 3:10 a.m. on Friday, area police detailed in the announcement.

The police left the station, which is across the street from the hotel to respond to a call "for a report of a deceased person."

After officers arrived and spoke with Collins they "located the deceased victim, and an investigation was initiated."

Collins was taken to the Harrisburg Police Department and charged "with one count of murder in relation to his involvement in this incident," the police said.

Prior to this incident, Collins pleaded guilty to the following: hazardous or disorderly conduct in Carbon County in 2022, driving under the influence at the highest rate in Lehigh County in 2021, and hazardous or disorderly conduct in Lehigh County in 2021, previous court dockets detail.

The investigation it the murder at the Harrisburg Hilton Hotel is ongoing at this time.

He has been denied bail and held in the Dauphin County Prison, according to his latest court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge James A. Lenker at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, as detailed in his docket.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.