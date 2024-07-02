Mostly Cloudy 83°

Missing MOM AND Infant: Sheilyn Morales, Edgar Tejax

A 16-year-old mom and her infant son are missing, Pittsburgh police announced on Tuesday evening.

Missing 16-year-old mom, Sheilyn Tejax Morales, and her 6-month-old son, Edgar Marques Tejax.

 Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety
Sheilyn Tejax Morales and her 6-month-old son, Edgar Marques Tejax, were last seen in Beechview around 2 p.m. on July 1, according to the release the following night.

Sheilyn is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall with brown eyes, and dyed brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, distressed blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Edgar has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a red onesie.

Sheilyn and Edgar could be in Beechview or Brookline of Pittsburgh, police said.

The Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 412-323-7141 or 911.

