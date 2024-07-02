Sheilyn Tejax Morales and her 6-month-old son, Edgar Marques Tejax, were last seen in Beechview around 2 p.m. on July 1, according to the release the following night.

Sheilyn is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall with brown eyes, and dyed brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, distressed blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Edgar has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a red onesie.

Sheilyn and Edgar could be in Beechview or Brookline of Pittsburgh, police said.

The Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 412-323-7141 or 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.