Milk Tanker Spills Into The Susquehanna River (Photos)

The tractor-trailer cab was hauling the milk tanker when it crashed at mile marker 236.8, between the Dauphin Narrows and the Front St exit when it crashed, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

The call to officials came in at 9:52 a,m, on Sept. 13, according to Schreffler.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taking to an area hospital, Schreffler explained.

The right lane was closed for emergency vehicles accessing the area. US 22/322 Eastbound is expected to remain closed while emergency crews work to remove the tanker from the Susquehanna River.

The roadway is expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

