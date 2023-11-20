Mercedes-Benz Driver Fatally Ejected In Crash On Union Deposit: Police

Officers were called to the crash on Union Deposit Road near Fairmont Drive, Lower Paxton Township around 4:10 a.m. on Nov, 18, as detailed in the police release.

When they got there, they found a white Mercedes-Benz sedan crashed, off the side of the road, according to the release.

"The driver, and sole occupant, was found deceased after having been ejected from the car," the police said.

The identity of the driver has not been released. Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more information. Check back here for updates.

Officer Roland and Detective Vargas are leading the investigation into this deadly crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656 and reference incident LP-23-026517.

