Fog/Mist 52°

SHARE

Massive Fire At New 3-Story Apartment Complex In Central PA (Photos)

As a thunderstorm blew through Central Pennsylvania, a fire blew through part of a 3-story apartment complex that was still under construction, fire officials announced on Wednesday. 

The scene of the fire at the 3-story apartment complex that was under construction in Susquehanna Township.

The scene of the fire at the 3-story apartment complex that was under construction in Susquehanna Township.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dustin Weese
First responders on the scene of the fire at the construction site in Susquehanna Township.

First responders on the scene of the fire at the construction site in Susquehanna Township.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dustin Weese
The scene of the fire at the 3-story apartment complex that was under construction in Susquehanna Township.

The scene of the fire at the 3-story apartment complex that was under construction in Susquehanna Township.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dustin Weese
The construction site fire in Susquehanna Township.

The construction site fire in Susquehanna Township.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dustin Weese
The third floor of the apartment complex on fire at the construction site in Susquehanna Township.

The third floor of the apartment complex on fire at the construction site in Susquehanna Township.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dustin Weese
Crews battling the blaze.

Crews battling the blaze.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dustin Weese
The complex after the blaze was knocked down.&nbsp;

The complex after the blaze was knocked down. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dustin Weese
The aftermath of the fire.

The aftermath of the fire.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dustin Weese
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The call to the blaze at the construction site on Russel Drive in Susquehanna Township came in at 5:25 a.m. on May 8, according to the Dauphin County Deparment of Emergency Management. 

A "special weather statement" had been issued in Harrisburg for hail and high winds around the time the structure is believed to have been struck by lightning, according to the National Weather Service. 

The first alarm fire required three aerial master streams to knock out the blaze, officials with Progress Fire explained.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photographer, Dustin Weese also captured the blaze on video, which you can watch in the player below.

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE