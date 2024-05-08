Massive Fire At New 3-Story Apartment Complex In Central PA (Photos)

The call to the blaze at the construction site on Russel Drive in Susquehanna Township came in at 5:25 a.m. on May 8, according to the Dauphin County Deparment of Emergency Management.

A "special weather statement" had been issued in Harrisburg for hail and high winds around the time the structure is believed to have been struck by lightning, according to the National Weather Service.

The first alarm fire required three aerial master streams to knock out the blaze, officials with Progress Fire explained.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photographer, Dustin Weese also captured the blaze on video, which you can watch in the player below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.