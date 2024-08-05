Maria Lois Nolt, 2 years, 11 months, 20 days of Bainbridge, was struck dead in a pull-behind tractor incident on her family's farm on River Road in Conoy Township on July 20, according to the coroner's notes and her obituary published by LNP.

Maria passed away at Hershey Medical Center following the incident, but additional details about what exactly happened and her time of death were unavailable. Daily Voice has reached out to numerous officials for that information so check back here for possible updates.

Her cause of death was "Complications of Multiple Traumatic Injuries Due To Farm Machinery Accident" and the manner was ruled accidental, according as stated in a release by the Dauphin County Coroner's office.

Susquehanna Regional Police are investigating this fatal incident.

Maria is survived by her parents, four brothers, and one sister, as well as extended family, according to her obituary.

Her funeral was held at the White Oak Mennonite Church, 2456 Newport Road, Manheim on Friday, July 26, and her body was interred at Stauffers Mennonite Cemetery, Hershey, as detailed in her obituary.

Click here to read her full obituary on Lancaster Online/LNP.

