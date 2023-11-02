Man With 'Satchel' Of Crack Runs From Harrisburg Traffic Stop: State Police

Fontain Shakan Wilson led state police on a pursuit in a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu only to have his vehicle break down— leading him to hop out of the vehicle and continue to flee on foot, according to the PSP release.

He was slowed down by a "satchel which contained a large amount of crack cocaine and marijuana" so he discarded it while running, the police explained.

He was arrested near the intersection of South 23rd and Brookwood streets in Harrisburg City, according to the release.

He faces 19 charges related to the incident which include drug offenses, traffic violations, and fleeing and eluding police, court records show.

He's been held in the Dauphin County Prison after failing to post 5% of $50,000 in bail, as set by Magisterial District Judge Thomas H. Xavios, according to his latest court docket.

Wilson also has an active case on similar charges, plus DUI at the highest rate for another incident in Dauphin County on April 11, 2023, a previous court docket shows. His plea hearing for that case is scheduled before Judge Scott Arthur Evans on Nov. 9.

In 2010 he served nearly a year in the Dauphin County Prison for similar charges for a 2009 incident, court records show.

His preliminary hearing for this case is set before Judge Xavios at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 16.

