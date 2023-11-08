Man With 7 Firearms Points Gun At Police Vehicle Outside Harrisburg Polling Place: Officials

David Lassiter of Harrisburg was identified to police en route to a call of a reported theft and "possible person with a gun" at the polling station in the 1700 block of Derry Street around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, as stated in the police release.

When Lassiter had gone to the location earlier in the day to vote he mistakenly left his wallet behind, but when he returned to pick it up he claimed $100 was missing.

Sometime during this situation he called the police and "advised the Officers over the phone he was going to retrieve a firearm and return to the polling station to handle it," the police said. "The Officers made attempts to convince Mr. Lassiter it wouldn’t be in everyone’s best interest if he was to show up at a polling station with a firearm with bad intentions."

The police made it to the polling place before Lassiter but when he pulled into the parking lot he "appeared to point a handgun at one of the marked Police Units, which was unoccupied," as stated in the release.

The police explained that is when "Lassiter became aggressive and hostile towards the Officers on scene."

He initially was "detained for his safety as well as that of everyone on scene," but has since been charged.

The charges stem not only from that incident with the police but their investigation revealed that when he discovered his wallet was possibly missing $100 he "proceeded to make a scene inside, thus alarming everyone within the premises," police said, noting that "He reportedly made threats to come back with a firearm before he left."

When the police searched Lassiter's vehicle they found seven firearms wall with ammunition.

Lassiter has been charged with three misdemeanors for disorderly conduct hazardous or physical offenses, possession of instruments of a crime with intent, and terroristic threats that cause serious public inconvenience, the police detailed and court records confirmed.

"Thankfully, the responding Officers intelligent, and responsible decision making on scene allowed this incident to be handled with no one getting hurt," the Harrisburg police concluded its release.

Lassiter has been released on $2,500 of unsecured bail as set by Magisterial District Judge Paul T. Zozos during his preliminary arrangement at 10 p.m. on Nov. 7, his court docket shows. His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Hanif L. Johnson Sr. at 9 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.