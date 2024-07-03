Mostly Cloudy 83°

Future Waid Charged For Strangulation In School Parking Lot

A 35-year-old man is accused of strangling someone in an elementary school parking lot, Lower Swatara announced on July 1.

Future Xaiver Waid of Middletown is accused of an "assault resulting from a domestic violence incident" which involved choking someone in the parking lot of Reid Elementary School around 9;0 p.m. on June 28, the police stated in the release.

Waid had already fled the scene when the police arrived so a warrant for his arrest has been issued, investigators explained.

He has been charged with the following according to court documents:

  • Misdemeanor Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck.

  • Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

  • Summary Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact.

Anyone with information regarding Waid and/or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Swatara Township Police at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip online. 

