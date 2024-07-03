Future Xaiver Waid of Middletown is accused of an "assault resulting from a domestic violence incident" which involved choking someone in the parking lot of Reid Elementary School around 9;0 p.m. on June 28, the police stated in the release.

Waid had already fled the scene when the police arrived so a warrant for his arrest has been issued, investigators explained.

He has been charged with the following according to court documents:

Misdemeanor Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Summary Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact.

Anyone with information regarding Waid and/or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Swatara Township Police at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip online.

