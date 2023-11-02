Man Wanted For Shooting 3 Children: Harrisburg Police

Mandjou Sylla is charged with 11 felonies including four counts of criminal attempted homicide, five counts of aggravated assault - attempts to cause serious bodily injuries or causes injury with extreme indifference, person not to possess/use firearms - fugitive, firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as one misdemeanor, court records show.

Sylla's charges stem from the shooting of an 11-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old boy, in the area of North 18th and Regina streets around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, according to the police.

Sylla also has two other active cases in Dauphin County with a joint plea court date set before Judge Deborah E. Curcillo at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, court records show.

Those cases are about receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, and a firearm charge as part of six related offenses for an incident on Dec. 29, 2022, according to a court docket.

The other case is five charges including robbery, assault, and evading arrest for a May 15, 2023 incident, a separate docket shows.

A reward may be available for information leading to Sylla's arrest, police explained.

Anyone with information on Sylla or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

