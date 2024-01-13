James Timothy Scott Jr., 20 of Steelton, was among the three people arrested following a pursuit by Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg on Thursday, Jan. 11, as detailed in the release.

Scott was the driver of a 2015 Kia Optima that was stolen from a 29-year-old woman who is a city resident, troopers explained.

Scott — along with his two teenage passengers fled from a traffic stop and a pursuit began. Troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop the Kia but then the trio fled on foot.

One teen was caught, then a second teen was found with a ghost ghost gun (a gun with no serial number and often stolen or made for the parts of several different guns) — charges have been filed against both teenagers, as police stated in the release.

Scott was also found with ghost gun, but additionally, he was wanted by the US Marshals Service for a weapons offense, according to the PSP release.

Scott was out on bail in connection to a 2022 theft of Trop Gun Shop located at 910 North Hanover Street, Mount Joy Borough, Elizabethtown, according to Northwest Regional Police and court documents. He was with two teens during that incident as well, the police explained.

The store manager was also charged in connection with the theft — which was one of at least three robberies NWRPD reported on since 2016.

For this most recent case, Scott has been charged with the following according to his latest court docket:

Felony firearms not to be carried without a license.

Misdemeanor possession of firearm is prohibited.

Felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

Felony receiving stolen property.

Misdemeanor evading arrest or detention on foot.

Felony flight to avoid apprehension, trial, or punishment.

Misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

Summary careless driving.

Summary reckless driving.

Summary driving at a safe speed.

Summary driving without a license.

Duties at a stop sign (four counts).

Scott had his preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Paul T. Zozos at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, where bail was set at $200,000 cash, court records show. He failed to post it and has been held in the Dauphin County Prison.

He is also being held in the prison as a "federal prisoner," according to prison records.

When Daily Voice searched federal court records we learned the Trop Gun Shop case had been transferred to a federal court as he, according to a grand jury he took part in "knowingly steal[ing] or unlawfully carry[ing] away firearms from the premises of a person who is licensed to engage in the business of importing, manufacturing, or dealing in firearms and the firearms were in the licensee's inventory and had been shipped and transported in interstate or foreign commerce," in violation of US law.

A list of the firearms he is accused of stealing and trying to sell was included in the indictment — which noted that he is accused of keeping some of the weapons — but it is unknown if any of these were among the ghost guns found in the Kia.

His pending federal charges are: conspiracy to steal firearms from a licensed firearm dealer, and two counts of possession of stolen firearms, federal court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Mikaela M. Sloan at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, according to his court docket in Dauphin County.

