Man Shot Dead In Targeted Shooting: Harrisburg Police

Police in Harrisburg were called to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Walnut and Balm streets at 12:15 p.m. on July 9, 2023.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers gave the man emergency aid but were unsuccessful and he was later pronounced dead, according to the police release.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Although no arrests have been made the police believe this was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.

