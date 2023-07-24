Man On Run Again After Striking Police Car During Chase In Central PA, Authorities Say

Arthur William Carter Jr. has run from police during drug, traffic, and related offenses in 2010, 2015, and 2018, court records show.

On July 21, 2023, he was at it, this time he failed to stop at a stop sign and fleed "onto a dead-end roadway. Carter then made a U-turn and proceeded to crash into the marked Police vehicle and (continued) to flee," the Swatara Township police stated in a release the following Monday.

The 44-year-old is wanted for felony aggravated assault, felony fleeing or attempting to elude, felony flight to avoid apprehension, misdemeanor driving under suspension, and multiple summary traffic offenses, the police detailed and court records confirmed.

He has previously served approximately three years in prison and five years probation for similar offenses, according to older court dockets.

Anyone with information on Carter's whereabouts is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550 or after hours through Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be left at SwataraPolice.org.

