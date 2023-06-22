Man In Critical Condition Following Harrisburg Shooting: Police

A report of "shots fired" in the area of Rolleston and Sycamore streets led police to the man around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the police release.

The man suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the police explained.

The shooting investigation is active and as far as we know no arrests have been made.

A reward of an unknown amount is available for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.