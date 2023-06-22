Light Rain Fog/Mist 59°

Man In Critical Condition Following Harrisburg Shooting: Police

A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Harrisburg, authorities announced on June 22, 2023.

The intersection of Rolleston and Sycamore streets in Harrisburg where the shot man was found in critical condition, according to the police. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
A report of "shots fired" in the area of Rolleston and Sycamore streets led police to the man around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the police release. 

The man suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the police explained.

The shooting investigation is active and as far as we know no arrests have been made. 

A reward of an unknown amount is available for information leading to an arrest. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here

