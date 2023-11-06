Partly Cloudy 47°

SHARE

Man Found Stabbed To Death In Harrisburg: Police

A man was found stabbed to death in Harrisburg on Sunday night, city police announced the following morning. 

<p>The 1800 block of Paxton Street, Harrisburg where the deadly stabbing happened, according to the police.&nbsp;</p>

The 1800 block of Paxton Street, Harrisburg where the deadly stabbing happened, according to the police. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers were called to the reported stabbing in the 1800 block of Paxton Street, near the intersection of South 18th and Paxton streets, around 9 p.m. on Nov. 9. 

The man was found "suffering from apparent stabbed wounds" and declared deceased at the scene, the police said. 

A person of interest has been identified and interviewed by detectives, but there is no word on whether that person was held on charges. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE