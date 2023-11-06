Man Found Stabbed To Death In Harrisburg: Police

Officers were called to the reported stabbing in the 1800 block of Paxton Street, near the intersection of South 18th and Paxton streets, around 9 p.m. on Nov. 9.

The man was found "suffering from apparent stabbed wounds" and declared deceased at the scene, the police said.

A person of interest has been identified and interviewed by detectives, but there is no word on whether that person was held on charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

