Maisie Bitler had taken off from Williamsport Regional Airport in a Cessna 172 owned by Quarter to Two Flying Club, Inc., Engines on Thursday morning, according to fight logs and later identified by the Clinton County Coroner's Office.

Maisie was an experienced pilot and a C/1 Lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol, officials with the Piper Composite Squadron explained in a release on July 5.

As she was heading towards William T. Piper Airport, she crashed in a wooded area along Allegheny Street in Woodward Township and the Cessna burst into flames around 10 a.m.

The coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration preliminary report states that the crash was “accidental” due to “unknown circumstances.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating but it will take 12 to 24 months for those results.

The FAA continues to search for two teenage girls they believe are witnesses of the crash but left before authorities arrived.

Anyone with information on the girls' identities or with information about the crash is asked to call the Clinton County Communication Center at 570-748-2936 or the Pennsylvania State Police in Lamar at 570-726-6000.

Maisie was a leader of her Civil Air Patrol squad and a graduate of the Hughesville Jr./Sr. High School, according to social media where her community has been sharing about its sudden loss.

One writing:

"She was a ray of sunshine to every person she met. And she was doing what she loved. She was so special, and made an impact with so many people."

A candlelight vigil is scheduled in Maisie's memory at the high school starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, on July 11.

