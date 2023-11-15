Lykens Man Charged For Assaulting Troopers During Arrest: State Police

John Richard McCracken, 28 of Lykens, was met by troopers investigating the domestic assault in the 300 block of North Second Street around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, according to the police release.

Shortly after the police met with McCracken, he became physically aggressive toward them, details about the encounter were not released.

He was eventually arrested and has been arrested on the following charges according to PSP and confirmed by court documents:

Felony aggravated assault on law enforcement (two Counts).

Misdemeanor simple assault (two counts).

Misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Summary Harassment (three counts).

McCracken has been held on $20,000 in bail as set by Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum during his preliminary arraignment at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, according to his latest court docket.

McCracken, originally of Tucson, Arizona, previously pleaded guilty to a harassment incident that happened in Nov. 2015, a previous court docket shows. He was sentenced to serve 30 days of probation in Nov. 2016, by Judge Deborah E. Curcillo.

His preliminary hearing for this recent case has been set before Judge Margerum at 10 a.m. on Nov. 27.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.