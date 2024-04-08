The police were called to "an injury-related crash" at the intersection of Locust Lane/State Route 3024 and South Arlington Avenue at 9:36 p.m. on Friday, April 5, as detailed in the release.

The area was closed until midnight as police conducted their on-scene investigation which "indicated that a pedestrian male was running across the roadway when he was struck by a silver Chevrolet Equinox passing straight through the intersection," the police said.

The driver remained on the scene and is working with investigators, according to the release.

The struck man was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition at this time.

Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact Officer Bartow at mbartow@lowerpaxton-pa.gov or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here. Please mention incident number LP-24-007758.

