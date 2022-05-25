Staffing Shortage Forces Central PA Pools To Remain Closed Or Cut Hours

With summer upon us, landlocked Pennsylvanians are looking to beat the heat at the local pools, but staffing shortages mean many pools won't open or have cut their hours.

High school and college students are looking for summer jobs that don't require costally certifications and pay more than part-time public sector jobs, many municipality pool operators say.

The staff shortages don't just mean a lack of lifeguards but also pool administrators and maintenance staff, as is the case in Hampden Township.

These issues are not only affecting local pools but YMCAs and state facilities. Codorus State Park will not be opening its pool this season until it can hire lifeguards, until then only the splash pad will be open on select days, according to the park's Facebook.

Daily Voice has previously shared some awesome places to beat the summer heat but you should double-check the hours before you head to the pool, as some of our favorites have cut back due to staffing shortages.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.