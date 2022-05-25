Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Man Threatened To Kill Two Women During Central PA Standoff: Police
Lifestyle

Staffing Shortage Forces Central PA Pools To Remain Closed Or Cut Hours

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Hampden Park Hampden Park
Hampden Park Photo Credit: Facebook- Hampden Park
Hampden Park's rock wall over the pool. Hampden Park's rock wall over the pool.
Hampden Park's rock wall over the pool. Photo Credit: Facebook- Hampden Park
Green Valley Swimming Pool & Sports Club. Green Valley Swimming Pool & Sports Club.
Green Valley Swimming Pool & Sports Club. Photo Credit: Facebook- Green Valley Swimming Pool & Sports Club
Lincoln Way Swimming Pool & Sports Club Lincoln Way Swimming Pool & Sports Club
Lincoln Way Swimming Pool & Sports Club Photo Credit: Facebook- Lincoln Way Swimming Pool & Sports Club
Lancaster County Parks pool. Lancaster County Parks pool.
Lancaster County Parks pool. Photo Credit: Facebook Lancaster County Parks
Conestoga Pines Pool Conestoga Pines Pool
Conestoga Pines Pool Photo Credit: Google Maps-- Conestoga Pool
Friendship YMCA Indoor pool Friendship YMCA Indoor pool
Friendship YMCA Indoor pool Photo Credit: Facebook Friendship YMCA
Myerstown Community Pool Myerstown Community Pool
Myerstown Community Pool Photo Credit: Facebook - Myerstown Community Pool
Mt. Gretna Lake and Beach. Mt. Gretna Lake and Beach.
Mt. Gretna Lake and Beach. Photo Credit: Facebook Lake Mt. Gretna Lake and Beach
Littlestown YMCA Pool Littlestown YMCA Pool
Littlestown YMCA Pool Photo Credit: Facebook Littlestown YMCA Pool
Mountain View Swim Club Mountain View Swim Club
Mountain View Swim Club Photo Credit: Facebook- Mountain View Swim Club
Boiling Springs Pool Boiling Springs Pool
Boiling Springs Pool Photo Credit: Facebook- Boiling Springs Pool
Codorus State Park Codorus State Park
Codorus State Park Photo Credit: Facebook- Codorus State Park
Codorus State Park. Codorus State Park.
Codorus State Park. Photo Credit: Codorus State Park

With summer upon us, landlocked Pennsylvanians are looking to beat the heat at the local pools, but staffing shortages mean many pools won't open or have cut their hours.

High school and college students are looking for summer jobs that don't require costally certifications and pay more than part-time public sector jobs, many municipality pool operators say.

The staff shortages don't just mean a lack of lifeguards but also pool administrators and maintenance staff, as is the case in Hampden Township. 

These issues are not only affecting local pools but YMCAs and state facilities. Codorus State Park will not be opening its pool this season until it can hire lifeguards, until then only the splash pad will be open on select days, according to the park's Facebook.

Daily Voice has previously shared some awesome places to beat the summer heat but you should double-check the hours before you head to the pool, as some of our favorites have cut back due to staffing shortages.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.