Service Dog Seriously Hurt In Hit, Run In Central PA

Foxtrot can barely walk let only dance the ballroom style he's named after following a serious hit and run in central Pennsylvania.

Foxtrot is the "lifeline" service dog for Middletown resident Cindy Teets.

On the evening of Friday, Oct. 28, Foxtrot and Cindy were outside for "potty break" on when a vehicle crossed over the center line and into the yard, hitting Foxtrot and fleeing the scene.

Foxtrot was rushed to an emergency vet hospital with serious injuries on his leg and head, according to a GoFundMe launched by Cindy's friend Brooke Bensinger.

He also had open wounds and was on IVs and meds for three days. It is likely that he needs skin grafts and additional surgeries.

So far the vet bills have totaled $7000, with more to come as Foxtrot has a long recovery ahead of him.

"Foxtrot has given Cindy the gift of independence and companionship for the past three years. He assists her with physical tasks and has improved her psychological well-being. Before being partnered with Foxtrot, Cindy spent most of her time at home. Thanks to Foxtrot, she gets out and about more often. As Cindy has stated, 'We can go out and conquer the world.'" Bensinger writes.

The community has helped raise over $15,000 of a $20,000 goal in less than 3 days.

If you'd like to donate to help Cindy and Foxtrot, click here.

