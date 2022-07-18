Contact Us
Jackpot Winning $1.04 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Dauphin County

Jillian Pikora
A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket sold at the Penn Jersey Food, 5541 State Route 209, Lykens.
A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket sold at the Penn Jersey Food, 5541 State Route 209, Lykens. Photo Credit: Twitter/Pennsylvania Lottery @PALottery (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

Are you a winner? Someone in Dauphin County is $1,040,000 million richer (before taxes), according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission.

A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket sold at the Penn Jersey Food, 5541 State Route 209, Lykens, for the Friday, July 15 drawing.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn with the following numbers 23-29-32-36-44-46.  

More than38,300 other Match 6 Lotto ickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Any prizes won on any game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

You can learn more about the game here. 

