$5 Million Top Prize Winning Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Dauphin County

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
The Beer N Cigar located at 3842 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg where the winning scratch-off ticket was sold.
The Beer N Cigar located at 3842 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg where the winning scratch-off ticket was sold. Photo Credit: Twitter/Pennsylvania Lottery @PALottery (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

Are you a winner? Someone in Dauphin County won big, and is about to be $5,000,000 million richer (before taxes) on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission announced on Thursday.

A $5 million-winning $5 Million Money Maker Scratch-Off sold at the Beer N Cigar, 3842 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This is the top prize the $50 game offers.

"Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed," the commission says. 

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

You can learn more about the game here. 

