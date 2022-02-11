100-Year-Old Classic Wooden Roller Coaster Is Speeding Back Into Action At PA Amusement Park

Wildcats aren't extinct and neither are classic wooden roller coasters as one Pennsylvania park is revitalizing a 100-year-old one to reopen in the Summer of 2023.

The Wild Cat ride at Hersheypark is coming out of hibernation with a hybrid called, Wildcat's Revenge.

This hybrid will add a steel track "with unique elements to the existing wooden framework for a one-of-a-kind thrilling ride experience found only at Hersheypark," park officials say. The updates are being manufactured by Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC).

It will feature "a 140-foot hill, maximum speeds of 62 miles per hour and four inversions, including the World’s Largest Underflip," according to a statement from Hersheypark on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The originally 85-foot tall ride closed to the public on July 31, 2022 after debuting in 1996 at Hersheypark.

The new elements will create a "one-of-a-kind thrilling ride experience."

You can watch a video about the ride in the player below.

This will be the third 'new' or revamped ride to open at the park in two years.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.