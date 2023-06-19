IDs Of PSP Troopers Killed, Wounded, Gunman Released

Jacques Rougeau Jr. was fatally wounded while Lt. James A. Wagner was injured in a separated encounter with the same shooter on Saturday, June 17 in Mifflintown, PSP said. Wagner remains critical at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The shooter, identified as Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, Juniata County, was killed in an exchange of gunfire after the shootings. He initially arrived at the Troop G, Lewistown Station around 11 a.m. armed with a rifle and fired shots at patrol vehicles in the parking lot, leading to the search for him.

Rougeau was assigned to the Troop G, Lewistown Station and enlisted in the PSP in June 2020 as a member of the 160th cadet class. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop J, in York, before transferring to Troop G, Lewistown in March of this year.

Wagner is assigned as the station commander at the Troop G, Bedford Station. He enlisted in the PSP in September 2002.

“This is a tragedy for the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the PSP. “We ask for your continued prayers for not only our Troopers, but also their families.”

Anyone interested in donating to assist the troopers’ families can send a check to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) at 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The check should be made out to the “Survivor’s Fund,” with the name of the trooper written in the “memo” portion of the check.

