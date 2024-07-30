Raymond Earnes Green Jr., 31, of Steelton, known at the high school as "Rocky Rozay" used his Instagram account with the username beatgriffey6 to send sexual messages to students, the police alleged in the affidavit of probable cause.

Green would be at band practices, games, and hanging out after the games — and had been flirting with a girl under 16 years old, she told the police according to the affidavit.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING DETAILS ARE DISTURBING SCROLL DOWN TO READ THE CHARGES**

He directly messaged the girl on Instagram writing "concerning comments about 'head' and that he wanted to 'see what her mouth could do,'" as written in the affidavit.

Green also asked the girl to be his "boo thang" and she initially agreed but later that same day changed her mind — these messages were exchanged in the last week January 2024 through the first week of February 2024, as explained in the affidavit.

Steelton-Highspire High School Principal Eleni Cordero told police at 12:40 p.m. on May 6, 2024.

The following day at 9 a.m. another student, this time even younger, came forward to the police saying that on a school bus, Green had her touch his "thing a thing," as stated in the affidavit.

Later, while outside the band room, he allegedly suggested she become friends with his daughter "so they could have sex while she stayed over," police stated in the affidavit.

Green was interviewed by police just after 10 a.m. on May 17, according to the affidavit. He allegedly admitted to flirting with students in private messages on social media including asking for oral sex.

**THE ABOVE DETAILS ARE DISTURBING SCROLL DOWN TO READ THE CHARGES**

Green is wanted on the following charges according to his latest court docket on July, 30:

Felony Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above.

Felony School - Intercourse/Sexual Contact with Student.

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault- Without Consent Of Other.

Felony Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses.

He has a record of misdemeanors for driving under the influence and drug use or possession, as well as summary traffic offenses, according to previous court dockets.

The police are asking the public for help locating him. He "is known to frequent the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Steelton Borough and the 600 block of South 23rd Street in Harrisburg City," as stated in the police release.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Dauphin County 911, Swatara Police Det. Sgt. Ashley Baluh at 717-564-2550 or by emailing abaluh@swatarapolice.org, or click here to submit a tip online.

