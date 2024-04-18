Fog/Mist 52°

Homicide In Harrisburg: Officers Find Man Shot Dead, Police Say

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead, Harrisburg police announced on Thursday morning.

A map of the area of Evergreen and Thompson streets where the Harrisburg officers found a man shot dead, according to a release by the police department.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police; Google Maps (Satellite).
Jillian Pikora
The unidentified man was found by police called to a report of "shots fired with a person struck" in the area of Evergreen and Thompson streets, Harrisburg police stated in the release.

They found the man shot dead around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday,  April 17, as detailed in the release.

"An investigation was immediately initiated and is ongoing at this time," the police said. 

A reward of an unknown amount may be available through CrimeStoppers for information leading to An arrest.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.  

