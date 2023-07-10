Hit-Run Kills Pedestrian In Harrisburg: Police

The pedestrian was hit by a dark-colored 2005-6 BMW X5 SUV in the 200 block of South 17th Street around 9 p.m. on July 8th, the police detailed in a release.

The SUV fled the scene, the police explained.

Officers and Emergency Medical Services provided medical aid to the man but ultimately he did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released.

A stock image and actual images of the suspected striking vehicle are pictured. The actual striking vehicle "should have extensive front/grille damage," the police said. The striking vehicle was last known to heading east on Derry Street following the collision.

A reward of an unknown amount is available for information leading to an arrest in this deadly incident.

Anyone with information on this incident, or vehicle, is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

