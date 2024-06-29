Overcast 87°

Head-On Collision Closes Part of US 22: PennDOT

Part of US 22 has closed in central Pennsylvania due to a head-on collision, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials announced on Saturday afternoon. 

The area of 22/322 just before the head-on collision. 

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
The multi-vehicle crash happened at US 22 eastbound between Exit: PA 325 East - Mountain Road and Exit: PA 225 North - Halifax/Dauphin to Peter's Mountain Road. 

It was just before 4 p.m. on June 29 when the collision occurred. 

All lanes are closed. 

There is no word on the exact number of people or vehicles involved, any injuries, or when the highway will reopen.

Pennsylvania State Police have been called to the scene. 

Check back here for updates. 

