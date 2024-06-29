Head-On Collision Closes Part of US 22: PennDOT

The multi-vehicle crash happened at US 22 eastbound between Exit: PA 325 East - Mountain Road and Exit: PA 225 North - Halifax/Dauphin to Peter's Mountain Road.

It was just before 4 p.m. on June 29 when the collision occurred.

All lanes are closed.

There is no word on the exact number of people or vehicles involved, any injuries, or when the highway will reopen.

Pennsylvania State Police have been called to the scene.

Check back here for updates.

