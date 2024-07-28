Thomas Edward Grossman, 49, previously of Tampa, FL, pleaded guilty to charges of transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and sexual exploitation of a minor before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter, as detailed in the release.

Grossman had taken the girl on Aug. 10, 2022 "from Pennsylvania to West Virginia with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Grossman also persuaded a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct and enticing a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity," according to the initial police release and as stated in the USDOJ release.

As part of the plea agreement, "the appropriate sentence in this case is a twenty-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release," as stated in the release, but his official sentencing is scheduled before Judge Baxter at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

US law allows a maximum sentence of 10 years to life, a fine of $250,000, or both.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police, the West Virginia State Police, and the Summersville, West Virginia Police Department investigated this case.

