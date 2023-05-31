Girl Goes Missing Leaving School, Swatara Police Say

Madison Fazzolari left her school with a friend "who dropped her off in the 6100 block of Evelyn Street," the police said.

She has been missing ever since, according to the police. A description of what she was last wearing was not shared.

Her grandmother wrote the following on Facebook:

"Please pray for the safe return of my granddaughter Madison Fazzolari who never came home from school yesterday. Please God send her home safely."

Anyone with information on Madison's whereabouts or who can assist the police in finding her, is asked to contact the Swatara Police at 717-564-2550. You can reference case number 23-0007349.

