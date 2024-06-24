The incident began when Gavin Frey of Howard, PA was swimming with a 22-year-old friend in the Susquehanna River between the City Beach and Riverview Park around 4:45 p.m. on June 22, Lock Haven City Police explain and he was later identified by the Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna.

The police and local fire and EMS were called to a water rescue "for two males who had been swimming and began yelling for help," as stated in the police release.

The 22-year-old man was rescued by a private boat. He was initially taken to UPMC Lock Haven but was later life-flighted to Danville Geisinger in critical condition, the police explained.

Gavin's body was recovered at approximately 7 p.m., according to the police.

Gavin was a senior in the Keystone Central School District is offering support to those in need following the accident, releasing the following statement, reading in part as follows:

“Support will be available at CMHS for anyone who may need support in dealing with the unfortunate drowning of one of our young community members."

Counselors were available by the high school's main office entrance from 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

His friends have been sharing about their sudden loss on social media.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help his family, on it organizer Candy Alexander wrote:

"Gavin was a very ambitious and full of life young man. He was loved by many and would do anything to help anyone. He just graduated high school, worked to buy his first car, just passed his driver's exam, and was ready to start his adult life. Gavin will be missed by so many people that he has touched the lives of."

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

