Free Ballpark Tickets Available For Harrisburg City Residents

The Harrisburg Senator's baseball team is offering "Anyone who lives within city lines is eligible for a complimentary ticket voucher, good for two free tickets, to be exchanged at the box office on gameday," according to the City's Director of Communications Matt Maisel.

These "thousands of free tickets" are for the game against the Erie Seawolves at FNB Field starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

“We are so thrilled to partner with the Senators on this exciting event for our city,” said Mayor Williams. “There is no better way to spend a Sunday in the city than at the ballpark, and I really want to thank Senators team president Kevin Kulp for making this possible.”

Ticket vouchers are available at the following four locations during business hours through Friday, May 19.:

The Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center

Camp Curtin YMCA

Allison Hill Community Center

Boys & Girls Club in South Harrisburg.

Each voucher is good for two outfield seating tickets. Seats will be selected once a ticket is exchanged at the box office.

“The Harrisburg Senators have called City Island home for more than 35 years, and none of that is possible without the people and the families of Harrisburg,” said Senators President Kevin Kulp. “If you’ve never been out to a Senators game, you’re missing one of the best shows in baseball. Hopefully, City of Harrisburg Family Day attracts a new generation of Senators faithful.”

