Firetruck Involved In Crash On Harrisburg Pike

A firetruck was involved in a crash while heading to a house fire on Thursday, the company announced. 

A Middletown Volunteer Fire Department truck and the intersection where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View); Middletown Volunteer Fire Department (overlay)
Jillian Pikora
A Middletown Volunteer Fire Company was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Harrisburg Pike/Route 230 and North Deodate Road in Londonderry Township around 7 a.m. on Sept. 28, the company explained. 

The firefights hopped out of the truck and "immediately provided aid to the driver," who was than taken by South Central EMS to a local hospital. 

No firefighters were injured.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

