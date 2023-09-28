Firetruck Involved In Crash On Harrisburg Pike

A Middletown Volunteer Fire Company was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Harrisburg Pike/Route 230 and North Deodate Road in Londonderry Township around 7 a.m. on Sept. 28, the company explained.

The firefights hopped out of the truck and "immediately provided aid to the driver," who was than taken by South Central EMS to a local hospital.

No firefighters were injured.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

