Firefighter's Family Home Burns In Central PA Blaze, Fire Department Says

"Steelton Fire experienced a tragedy that could not get any closer to hitting 'home,'" the department wrote in the release.

The call to Firefighter Kyheir Gregg's mom's home in the 400 block of Penn Street in Bressler, Swatara Township came in around 5:30 p.m. on July 2, according to the Interim Chief of the Steelton Fire Department Stephen M. Brubacher II and a GoFundMe Gregg launched to help his mom Karen.

The fire started in the kitchen and went through the roof, Colonial Park Fire Co. #1 explained in a separate release.

"The family unfortunately lost everything in this fire, including two very beloved pets that the family owned and adored for many years," Chief Brubacher said adding the following:

"This selfless member has poured his heart and soul into our community over the last year and now needs our help. So, as a community, I am asking that we help our own and donate to get this wonderful family back on their feet."

Click here to donate to the fundraiser to help Firefighter Gregg's family.

