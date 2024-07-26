Tymir Murray, 21, of Harrisburg, entered the guilty plea for Felony Possession Of Firearm Prohibited on Tuesday, July 23, as he should not have had a firearm as an already convicted felon for drugs and receiving stolen property, court records show.

Dauphin County Judge William T. Tully sentenced him to serve three to six years in prison, according to his latest court docket. However, he was allowed to leave the courthouse instead of going to prison. Details about how he ended up getting released remain unclear at the time of publishing. Daily Voice has reached out to the court for that information.

Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public's help locate Murray who is now wanted on a warrant from the Dauphin County Sheriff's Office.

"A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information leading to his arrest," as stated in a release.

