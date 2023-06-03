FBI Caught Steelton Man Selling Cocaine: Indictment

Leron Harris has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges on May 31, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Harris "distributed and possessed with the intent to distribute cocaine on multiple occasions between August 2022 and March 2023 in Harrisburg and Steelton," according to the indictment. The indictment also says that he possessed a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities.

The case was investigated by the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Dauphin County Drug Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Johnny Baer is prosecuting the case.

If he is convicted, the maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is a term of life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

