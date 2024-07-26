Fatal Pedestrian Strike Near Hersheypark After Concert: Police

The fatal strike happened at the intersection of Hersheypark Drive and Hotel Road at 12:45 a.m., the police detailed.

"First responders and medical personnel who happened to be in the area at the time of the incident were attempting life-saving measures on the pedestrian who had been struck," the police said. Unfortunately, the person died from their injuries at the scene.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The concert in the area was Def Leppard and Journey at the Hersheypark Arena on Hotel Road, just a short walk from the intersection. It is unknown if the person struck was leaving the concert.

"The investigation is in the early stages and investigators are attempting to determine the circumstances involved in the crash," the police said.

Derry Township Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.

Anyone who may have witnessed this fatal crash, or may have information about it is asked to contact the Derry Township Police Department at (717) 534-2202.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.