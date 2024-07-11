Kendrell Tyree Hall, 22 of Harrisburg, fired a Glock 9mm pistol (modified with a "glock switch" turning it into an automatic gun), then fled from police, fired at police — striking K9 Rex, so officers fired back and he fled, then raised his gun to fire at the two officers — so they shot at him which killed him, as detailed in the DA's release and as Daily Voice previously reported.

The whole incident happened from Susquehanna Street to South Street to 3rd Street, ending in the 216-220 block Pine Street over a few minutes beginning at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9, according to the DA. In total, Hall suffered four gunshots and died at the scene. Rex has since recovered from his gunshot wound, according to the police.

What police didn't know was that the modified Glock was jammed and Hall couldn't have actually fired it at them, the DA explained. Similar guns had been found with drugs in his numerous previous felon arrests that Daily Voice previously reported and the DA noted in this release. The exact gun Hall was found with when he died was featured in two videos investigators found on his smartphone. You can watch the videos by clicking here and here.

He was also found wearing a balaclava or ski mask during the shooting; a photo of Hall in this mask is featured as the main image in his obituary.

The DA has expressed his condolences to Hall's family.

Hall was originally from Georgia, according to his obituary and social media. He was a graduate of Harrisburg High School who worked at Momma Nan’s Home Care Services.

He is survived by his parents, daughter, five siblings, and extended family, as detailed in his obituary. He was buried in the William Howard Day Cementary in Steelton.

