Fatal Crash Outside Penn State Hershey Medical Center: Police

The deadly crash happened in the 800 block of East Governor Road/PA Rt 322 around 3:30 a.m., according to the police. The area is outside of the entrance to Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center, as shown on Google Maps.

The road was closed for hours from Meadow Lane in Derry Township to Larkspur Drive in South Londonderry Township, as police investigated the crash.

The identity of the person killed has not been released and the number of vehicles involved was unavailable at the time of publishing.

