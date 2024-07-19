Fair 75°

Fatal Crash Outside Penn State Hershey Medical Center: Police

A fatal crash outside a hospital closed PA Route 322 for several hours on Friday morning, July 19, Derry Township Police announced in a release. 

The 800 block of East Governor Road/PA Rt 322 outside of the entrance to Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center, when the fatal crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on July 19, according to Derry Township Police. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The deadly crash happened in the 800 block of East Governor Road/PA Rt 322 around 3:30 a.m., according to the police. The area is outside of the entrance to Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center, as shown on Google Maps. 

The road was closed for hours from Meadow Lane in Derry Township to Larkspur Drive in South Londonderry Township, as police investigated the crash. 

The identity of the person killed has not been released and the number of vehicles involved was unavailable at the time of publishing. 

Check back here for updates. 

