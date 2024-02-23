Overcast 43°

Driver Severely Injured In Crash At State Police Barracks, Troopers Say

A driver who crashed into the pillars in the parking lot outside PSP Lykens's barracks has been hospitalized with severe injuries, Trooper Megan Frazer told Daily Voice on Friday. 

Northern Dauphin Human Services Center, home to PSP Lykens Barracks.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The unidentified driver struck the pillars on the sidewalk stopping them from hitting the building around 12:12 p.m. on Feb. 23, Trooper Frazer detailed. 

Their "injuries are considered severe and they were transported to [a] local hospital," Frazer said.

There were troopers and civilians inside the barracks at the time of the crash but no one else was injured but the driver, Frazer explained. The sidewalk, a parked vehicle, and the vehicle the person was driving were damaged, but no structural damage was reported. 

Check back here for any updates that may be released by PSP Lykens. 

