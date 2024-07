Officers responded to gunfire on the 1100 block of North 3rd Street around 1:30 a.m., authorities said in a release.

They rendered aid to the victim at the scene and he later died from his wounds, officials wrote.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 717-558-6900. Anonymous tips can be submitted on Crimewatch.

